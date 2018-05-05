AC Milan condemn Verona to relegation

Home > Sports > Football >

AC Milan climbed back into the Europa League places with a 4-1 home win over Verona on Saturday that consigned the visitors to an immediate return to Italy's second division.

(AFP)
First-half goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Patrick Cutrone allowed Gennaro Gattuso's side to grasp control at the San Siro, where Milan were beaten 1-0 by lowly Benevento in their last home game.

Ignazio Abate added a third just after half-time with South Korean Lee Seung-Woo grabbing a consolation for Verona before Fabio Borini completed the rout in the final minute.

Milan moved up to sixth, two points clear of Atalanta who travel to Lazio on Sunday, although they could also qualify directly for the Europa League by beating Juventus in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday.

Verona suffered their fifth successive defeat, a run of results that has left them seven points adrift of safety with just two matches to play and confirms their relegation to Serie B alongside Benevento.

