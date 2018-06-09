Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted World Cup soothsayer


Football Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted World Cup soothsayer

A deaf, white cat named Achilles is soon to begin his work as Russia's official soothsayer for the World Cup, following in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, will double as Russia's official soothsayer during the World Cup play

Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, will double as Russia's official soothsayer during the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A deaf, white cat named Achilles is soon to begin his work as Russia's official soothsayer for the World Cup, following in the tentacle-prints of Paul the Octopus who became a star in 2010.

Paul predicted winners for that years' World Cup by choosing one out of two boxes containing food, while Achilles will be presented with bowls marked with teams' flags.

"We went for Achilles because he is beautiful, first of all, but also because -- like all white cats with blue eyes -- he is deaf, so he has a great deal of intuition, he sees with his heart," said Anna Kasatkina, a vet who oversees guard-cats at Saint Petersburg's Hermitage museum.

For the World Cup, Achilles will move out of his lifelong home of the basements of the Hermitage, where he works with a team of dozens of other cats to keep the world-famous museum free of rodents.

Instead he will live at the "Cat Republic" cafe nearby.

"He's going to live here for the duration of the tournament to keep him 'on form', since he has more opportunity to move and also meet guests," Kasatkina told AFP.

The cat is not the first animal to be positioned as successor to the celebrated Paul, who became the world's most famous mollusc when he correctly predicted all the matches of the German team during the South African World Cup. He went on to predict the victory of Spain in the final.

Swiss guinea pig Madame Shiva made a play for the crown in 2014, as did British Piranha Pele, but neither quite had Paul's foresight.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Exposé: 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong Anas Exposé 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong
Anas Expose: How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed
Anas Exposé: Ghana FA call off all local football games Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football games
Anas Expose: GFA offices declared a crime scene Anas Expose GFA offices declared a crime scene
Football: How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football Football How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football
Football: Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was capturedbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
4 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghanabullet
5 #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts managementbullet
6 Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana governmentbullet
7 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
8 Video 2018 World Cup bound referee resigns after being...bullet
9 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Vuong Hong Nhat has been making the trophy replicas since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa
Football Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam
Coffee shop owners are hoping to recoup their investment in TV subscriptions by pulling in football fans to watch the World Cup
Football beIN or not beIN, sport TV contracts a must for football-mad Egypt
#Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban
More to come: England hope Raheem Sterling will deliver on his potential in Russia
Football Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10