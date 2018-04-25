Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togo

Home > Sports > Football >

Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togo


The former Istanbul Basaksehir attacker is known for his philanthropic works and has once again set sights in constructing a road in his country.

  Published:
play
Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor has offered to construct a private road leading to his private residence in his native country.

In an Instagram post, the former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker revealed that he has always wanted to own a private road and is happy to have taken steps towards achieving that.

The post was accompanied by a video in which he was dancing with some friends on an untarred road, believed to be the site where Adebayor want to construct the private road.

He then turned to his Instagram followers to ask what he should name the road when its works are finally completed.

Adebayor wrote:

"...I have always wanted to have my private road. Today I am able to put the project together. Here I am dancing on my private road leading to my house some. If you want something in life, believe in it and most importantly fight for it..."

The Togo captain has had a glittering career so far, having also lined up for European giants like Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Adebayor currently plies his trade with Turkish Super lig side Istanbul Basaksehir, where he has netted 19 times this season.

SEA, I have always wanted to have my private road. Today I am able to put the project together. Here I am dancing on my private road leading to my house some. If you want something in life, believe in it and most importantly fight for it. How should I name this road guys? Any suggestions? SEA, j'ai toujours voulu avoir ma route priv#emo#w6k=##e. Aujourd'hui, je suis capable de concr#emo#w6k=##tiser ce projet. Petite danse ici sur ma route priv#emo#w6k=##e menant vers ma maison. Si vous voulez quelque chose dans la vie, croyez en vous et surtout battez vous. Comment devrais-je nommer cette route les gars? Des suggestions? @djboto10 @vandouv2.0 @mr_bawa @team_adebayor #emo#8J+klA==## #emo#77iP###emo#8J+PmA==###emo#8J+Pvg==###GodFirst #FlyMood #RelaxMood #ChillTime #Believe #KeepMoving #SomePeopleBelieveInJuju #IbelieveInJesus #SEAsalute #GodIsGood #GeneralSEA #Focus #LoveMyLife #Lifestyle #FunTime #NoTimeToCheckTime #LifesGood

A post shared by The Real Adebayor (@e_adebayor) on

 

