Aduana Stars could be stripped of league title due to Anas exposé


This follows reports that the Tiger PI team is heading a campaign to annul the 2017 Ghana Premier League campaign.

  • Published:
Aduana Stars team play

Aduana Stars team
Defending Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars could be stripped off the league title they won last season due to issues of corruption exposed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

This follows reports that the Tiger PI team is heading a campaign to annul the 2017 Ghana Premier League campaign.

READ ALSO: Number 12 expose: Watch the full documentary of BBC's Betraying the game

Anas’ latest exposé, titled Number 12, which was premiered on Wednesday and Thursday, has led to the implication of many match officials and referees, supposed to be serving the best interest of the league.

Several high-ranking members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), including its president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, were caught on camera receiving monies to compromise their respective positions.  

Anas has subsequently revealed that he will take legal action against all those implicated in the video, whiles also stating that that steps are being taken to nullify last season’s league campaign.

The award-winning investigative journalist said this in the second part of the ‘Number 12’ exposé, which was aired on the BBC on Thursday.

READ ALSO:  Number 12 expose: Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-­ day FIFA ban

If this is pushed through, it would mean that league defending champions Aduana Stars would lose their status as winners of last season’s GPL.

Also, the likes of Accra Great Olympics, Bolga All Stars and Tema Youth who were relegated last season could also be reinstated into the Ghanaian topflight.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has dissolved the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.

GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has also been handed a 90-day provisional football ban.

