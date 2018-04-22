Home > Sports > Football >

Aduana Stars drawn in group of death


CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars drawn in group of death

Ghana champions Aduana Stars have been drawn in a group with former African champions Asec Mimosas, Raja and Vita Club.

  • Published:
play Aduana Stars drawn in group of death
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Aduana Stars have been handed group A which happens to be the group of death in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa based side are the only side that have not ruled African in the group A before.

Aduana Stars group opponents Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca won the Champions Cup now the CAF Champions League in 1989, 1997 and 1999, with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas emerging champions in 1998 and AS Vita winning the competition in 1973.

Aduana Stars hammmered Madagascan side Fosa Juniors 7-3 on aggregate to clear the final hurdle to the group phase.

Meanwhile in the othe pairings, Group B contains Al Masry (Egypt), UD Songo ( Mozambique), RS Berkane (Morocco), and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) with Group C hosting Djoliba AC (Mali), Williamsville AC (Ivory Coast) and Enyimba FC (Nigeria). Group D however pits Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Young Africans (Tanzania) and USM Algiers (Algeria)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Patrick Razak rescues point for Hearts of Oak at Bechem Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak rescues point for Hearts of Oak at Bechem
English Premier League: Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by Manchester City English Premier League Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by Manchester City
English Premier League: Christian Atsu ruled out of Everton vs Newcastle clash English Premier League Christian Atsu ruled out of Everton vs Newcastle clash
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All Stars Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All Stars
Football: Record seekers Man City thrash Swansea to celebrate title Football Record seekers Man City thrash Swansea to celebrate title
Football: Lazio, Inter keep Champions League push alive, Benevento relegated Football Lazio, Inter keep Champions League push alive, Benevento relegated

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in a restaurantbullet
2 Development Capital Partners Ltd Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal...bullet
3 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
4 Eddie Nketiah Ghanaian youngster's brace fires Arsenal to win U23...bullet
5 Football Red card to violence: Italian footballers support...bullet
6 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew nominated for Player of...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Women make me soft- Sulley Muntaribullet
9 Football Five contenders to succeed Arsene Wenger as...bullet
10 Photos Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visits Christian...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Antonio Conte shakes hands with Olivier Giroud, who got the opener in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton on Sunday
Football United will be Cup final favourites, says Conte
Brazil's Rivaldo, pictured in 2017, said that "to become the best in the world" his compatriot Neymar should leave for Spain
Football Former Brazil great Rivaldo advises Neymar to quit PSG
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Bursaspor midfielder makes injury return after two months injury layoff
Okyere Wriedt Ghanaian youngster tallies 17 goals for Bayern Munich II