Aduana Stars drawn in group of death

Aduana Stars have been handed group A which happens to be the group of death in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa based side are the only side that have not ruled African in the group A before.

Aduana Stars group opponents Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca won the Champions Cup now the CAF Champions League in 1989, 1997 and 1999, with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas emerging champions in 1998 and AS Vita winning the competition in 1973.

Aduana Stars hammmered Madagascan side Fosa Juniors 7-3 on aggregate to clear the final hurdle to the group phase.

Meanwhile in the othe pairings, Group B contains Al Masry (Egypt), UD Songo ( Mozambique), RS Berkane (Morocco), and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) with Group C hosting Djoliba AC (Mali), Williamsville AC (Ivory Coast) and Enyimba FC (Nigeria). Group D however pits Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Young Africans (Tanzania) and USM Algiers (Algeria)