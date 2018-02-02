The striker has been ousted from Aduana Stars 18-man squad to make the trip to Egypt to take on Libyan opposition Al Tahaddy
According to information gathered by Pulse Sports Yahaya Mohammed’s exclusion from the squad was due to lack of much fitness on the part of the former Asante Kotoko striker.
READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder arrested for defiling 15-year-old girl
Mohammed returned to Aduana Stars after his loan spell overseas, but hasn’t been involved in active football due to injuries.
Yahaya Mohammed hasn’t even been involved in Aduana Stars pre-season games- G8 tournament and the Super Cup.
Coach Yusif Abubakar has now kept faith his two other strikers Bright Adjei and Derrick Sasraku.
Aduana Stars will make the trip to Egypt next weekend, before they host Al Tahaddy in the second leg.
The game will be played in Egypt as a result of the political unrest in Libya.