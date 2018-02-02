news

Aduana Stars will make a trip to Egypt for their preliminary stage CAF Champions League tie against Al Tahaddy of Libya without marksman Yahaya Mohammed.

According to information gathered by Pulse Sports Yahaya Mohammed’s exclusion from the squad was due to lack of much fitness on the part of the former Asante Kotoko striker.

READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder arrested for defiling 15-year-old girl

Mohammed returned to Aduana Stars after his loan spell overseas, but hasn’t been involved in active football due to injuries.

Yahaya Mohammed hasn’t even been involved in Aduana Stars pre-season games- G8 tournament and the Super Cup.

Coach Yusif Abubakar has now kept faith his two other strikers Bright Adjei and Derrick Sasraku.

Aduana Stars will make the trip to Egypt next weekend, before they host Al Tahaddy in the second leg.

The game will be played in Egypt as a result of the political unrest in Libya.