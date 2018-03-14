news

Head coach of Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakari has released 18-man squad for his outfit’s encounter against Setif in the UEFA Champions League.

The 18-man squad include Derrick Sasraku, the very player who assaulted his teammate Elvis during a brawl last week at training after their dangerman Zakaria Mumuni was axed by Stephen Anokye Badu.

Aduana Stars are jetting off to Algeria to face the former champions of Africa against the backdrop of 1-0 win in the first leg at Dormaa last weekend.

Below is the full list of 18-players

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo, Gordon Yeboah

Defenders: Caleb Amankwaa, Emmanuel Akuoko, Farouk Adams, Stephen Anokye Badu, Paul Aidoo, Abdul Rashid, Justice Anane

Midfielders: Emmanuel Boateng, Elvis Opoku, Gockel Ahortor, Sam Adams, Zakaria Mumuni

Forwards: Yahaya Mohammed, Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah, Derrick Sasraku.