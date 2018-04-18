news

Aduana Stars have made it into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup despite losing 2-1 in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Aduana Stars won the first leg 6-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium in Dormaa.

READ ALSO:Aduana Stars thump Fosa Juniors 6-1 to near group stage qualification

Fosa Juniors took the lead at the Stade Rabemanajara in Mahajanga within 2 minutes.

Aduana Stars managed to keep the side at bay until till the end of the first half.

Fosa Juniors kept on pushing till the 69 minute when another goal was registered in the afternoon.

The Ghana Premier League champions were not going down without a fight as the reply came from Nathaniel Asamoah to make it 2-1.

READ ALSO:Aduana Stars beat Al Tahady to qualify for the next

Joseph Addo saved a penalty at the dying embers of the came to keep the score line 2-1 for Fosa Juniors and keep the aggregate at 7-3.

Aduana exited the CAF Champions League through ES Setif