Aduana Stars are set to continue their journey in the CAF Confederations Cup as they go up to face Moroccan Giants Raja Casablanca.

Aduana Stars lost the first group game to Asec Mimosas in Abidjan by 1-0 and are set to redeem themselves in the first home game.

The Ghanaian champions will be hoping to get their first win in the first Confederations Cup.

Aduana Stars chose an early kickoff time at 1pm due to favorable weather conditions

"We are promising all Ghanaians three points on Wednesday,"

"We chose 1pm because of the weather conditions and we feel it would be favorable to both teams."

"The pitch at Dormaa is in good condition and meets all the standard required for international matches."

Aduana Stars lie bottom of the group A with no point as Asec Mimosas lead with 3 points. Raja Casablanca and AS Vita have are behind Asec Mimoas with a point a piece.