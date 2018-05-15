Home > Sports > Football >

Albert Commey explains the reason behind Aduana Stars early kick off


Albert Commey Aduana Stars explains the reason behind Confed Cup early kick off

Aduana Stars CEO believes the early kickoff time against Raja Casablanca will favor both teams

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Aduana Stars are set to continue their journey in the CAF Confederations Cup as they go up to face Moroccan Giants Raja Casablanca.

Aduana Stars lost the first group game to Asec Mimosas in Abidjan by 1-0 and are set to redeem themselves in the first home game.

READ ALSO:Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves

The Ghanaian champions will be hoping to get their first win in the first Confederations Cup.

Aduana Stars chose an early kickoff time at 1pm due to favorable weather conditions

"We are promising all Ghanaians three points on Wednesday,"

"We chose 1pm because of the weather conditions and we feel it would be favorable to both teams."

"The pitch at Dormaa is in good condition and meets all the standard required for international matches."

READ ALSO:Aduana Stars drawn with Asec Mimosas, Raja & AS Vita

Aduana Stars lie bottom of the group A with no point as Asec Mimosas lead with 3 points. Raja Casablanca and AS Vita have are behind Asec Mimoas with a point a piece.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return Black Stars Kwadwo Asamoah reveals talks on Black Stars return
Russia 2018: Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-man squad Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-man squad
Russia 2018: Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC
Football: Post Barca, Iniesta to decide between China or Japan Football Post Barca, Iniesta to decide between China or Japan
DFB Pokal: KP Boateng laments over absence of Jerome Boateng in cup final DFB Pokal KP Boateng laments over absence of Jerome Boateng in cup final
Football: Carrick makes immediate switch to coaching role at Man Utd Football Carrick makes immediate switch to coaching role at Man Utd

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
7 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet
10 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

A double from Baghdad Bounedjah (C) helped Al Sadd into quarter-finals
Football Bounedjah brace puts Al Sadd in quarter-finals
Roberto Mancini, seen here in his Inter Milan days, is the new Italy coach
Football Mancini given 'dream' job of rebuilding Italy
No love lost: Japan's Keisuke Honda (right) and former head coach Vahid Halilhodzic
Football Honda puts boot into fired Japan coach Halilhodzic
Kenya's Gor Mahia hope that playing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd will help them build on an encouraging start to the CAF Confederation Cup group phase when they host USM Alger
Football Gor Mahia hope to build on promising CAF Cup start