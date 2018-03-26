news

The Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Commey has stated that his side will not underrate Fosa Juniors in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Aduana Stars were knocked out by Algerian side ES Setif at the CAF Champions League in the first round and by virtue of that have been dropped to play Fosa Juniors in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Aduana Stars then have the chance to battle out for a slot in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Albert Commey in speaking to Oyerepa Fm was confident the Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubaker is working sturdily to beat Fosa Juniors

"My coach has gotten enough information about Fosa Juniors which he has shared with me. It’s not as easy as people think because they are coming from Madagascar, there are no minnows in African Football so the match will not be easy,”.

Fosa Juniors went past AFC Leopards and AS Port Louis to reach the playoff round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The last time a Ghanaian side made it into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup was Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2008.

Aduna Stars will play the first leg against Fosa Juniors on 6 April,2018 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa

The leg will then transpire on 17 April,2018 at the Rabemananjara Stadium in Mahajanga.