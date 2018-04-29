news

Ghana defender Harrison Afful scored for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday night.

In the 28th minute, defender Harrison Afful found the back of the net on a pass from Federico Higuain, nailing his first goal of the 2018 regular season with a roof-of-the-net bound rocket. San Jose’s Danny Hoosen responded with the equalizer at the end of the first half.

But substitute Grella produced the game-winning goal for Columbus in the 84th minute.

”I feel great after getting my first goal this season. It was a difficult game, but great work from the team for getting the win today,” Afful said after the match.

The win ended Crew’s four-game winless run in the MLS and takes their points haul to 14 for the season.