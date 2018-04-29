Home > Sports > Football >

Harrison Afful scores in Columbus Crew's win over San Jose Earthquakes


Ghanaian Players Abroad Harrison Afful scores in Columbus Crew's win over San Jose Earthquakes

In the 28th minute, defender Harrison Afful found the back of the net on a pass from Federico Higuain, nailing his first goal of the 2018 regular season

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana defender Harrison Afful scored for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday night.

In the 28th minute, defender Harrison Afful found the back of the net on a pass from Federico Higuain, nailing his first goal of the 2018 regular season with a roof-of-the-net bound rocket. San Jose’s Danny Hoosen responded with the equalizer at the end of the first half.

But substitute Grella produced the game-winning goal for Columbus in the 84th minute.

”I feel great after getting my first goal this season. It was a difficult game, but great work from the team for getting the win today,” Afful said after the match.

The win ended Crew’s four-game winless run in the MLS and takes their points haul to 14 for the season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: PFAG bids Asante Kotoko and Hearts of oak well ahead Super Clash Ghana Premier League PFAG bids Asante Kotoko and Hearts of oak well ahead Super Clash
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kassim Nuhu helps Young Boys to win first Swiss title in 32 years Ghanaian Players Abroad Kassim Nuhu helps Young Boys to win first Swiss title in 32 years
Football: 'My World Cup dream is over' admits Germany's Stindl Football 'My World Cup dream is over' admits Germany's Stindl
English Premier League: Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as Swansea suffer defeat to Chelsea English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature as Swansea suffer defeat to Chelsea
Ghana Premier League: WAFA annihilate Dreams FC 5-0 Ghana Premier League WAFA annihilate Dreams FC 5-0
Facts and Figures: Kotoko vs Hearts in numbers Facts and Figures Kotoko vs Hearts in numbers

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho...bullet
9 Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Jump for joy: Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado celebrates the dramatic 3-2 win
Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Jump for joy: Juventus' Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado celebrates the dramatic 3-2 win
Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
South African Premiership Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title
Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman