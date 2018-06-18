Afriyie Acquah denies snubbing Black Stars because of $2000

news

Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah has stated that he did not make the trip with the Black Stars in Japan because he was uninformed on the date of the departure for the side.

It was earlier stated by Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah that the allowance which Afriyie Acquah and Mubarak Wakaso were going to earn after the game was not what they expected

However in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Afriyie Acquah stated that he was not part of the Whatsapp group that was formed by the players who had received the call up for the two friendlies.

“The fact of the matter is that they formed a Whatsapp group and I was not part of the group. I was actually aware of the time they were leaving because of that. It was not because of money.”

The Black Stars beat Japan by 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Iceland in the World Cup preparation friendlies.