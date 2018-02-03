Afriyie Acquah scores, sees red in Torino draw

news

Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah was on target for Torino in Sampdoria draw but was sent off on Saturday.

Torino arguably had the better chances at Marassi, but ultimately held out for a point against Sampdoria after Afriyie Acquah saw red.

The hosts had taken an early lead when the defensive wall and Salvatore Sirigu’s positioning allowed a Lucas Torreira free kick to slip through.

Acquah scored the equaliser, his strike from distance taking a decisive deflection off Ferrari to wrong-foot Emiliano Viviano.

Toro had the better chances overall, but were reduced to 10 men after Acquah’s second bookable offence.

To make matters worse, Lorenzo De Silvestri was left with a suspected nose fracture, but Sirigu’s fingertip save denied Valerio Verre in stoppages.