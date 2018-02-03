Afriyie Acquah scores, sees red in Torino draw

Afriyie Acquah scored his first Serie A goal of the season to earn Torino a 1-1 draw at Sampdoria
Torino arguably had the better chances at Marassi, but ultimately held out for a point against Sampdoria after Afriyie Acquah saw red.
The hosts had taken an early lead when the defensive wall and Salvatore Sirigu’s positioning allowed a Lucas Torreira free kick to slip through.
Acquah scored the equaliser, his strike from distance taking a decisive deflection off Ferrari to wrong-foot Emiliano Viviano.
Toro had the better chances overall, but were reduced to 10 men after Acquah’s second bookable offence.
To make matters worse, Lorenzo De Silvestri was left with a suspected nose fracture, but Sirigu’s fingertip save denied Valerio Verre in stoppages.