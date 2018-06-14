Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

After surprise sacking, Spain's ex coach Lopetegui to be presented at Real Madrid


Football After surprise sacking, Spain's ex coach Lopetegui to be presented at Real Madrid

Just a day after he was sacked on the eve of the World Cup, former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui arrived in Madrid on Thursday where he will be officially presented as Real Madrid's new manager.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui was to be unveiled as Real Madrid coach after his shock sacking by Spain just two day's before his country's World Cup opener against Portugal play

Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui was to be unveiled as Real Madrid coach after his shock sacking by Spain just two day's before his country's World Cup opener against Portugal

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just a day after he was sacked on the eve of the World Cup, former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui arrived in Madrid on Thursday where he will be officially presented as Real Madrid's new manager.

Lopetegui landed at Madrid's Barajas airport just before 5 am (0300 GMT). He will be officially presented as Real new coach for the next three seasons at an event at the Spanish giants' Santiago Bernabeu stadium at 7 pm (1700 GMT), the club said in a statement.

"I am very sad, but we have a magnificent team and hopefully we'll win the World Cup," Lopetegui told reporters on his departure from Spain's training base in Krasnodar on Wednesday.

Spain's World Cup preparations were thrown into turmoil on Wednesday as Real Madrid-bound coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), with Fernando Hierro taking charge just two days before their opening game in Russia.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Real Madrid appointed Lopetegui as Zinedine Zidane's successor to take over after the tournament in Russia, sparking outrage among the Spanish federation and fans at the timing of the announcement.

"Negotiating is legitimate but it took place without the RFEF being informed until five minutes before a press statement was released," federation chief Luis Rubiales told a joint news conference on Wednesday with Hierro.

"I have spoken with the players and what I can guarantee is that the players will do everything in their power, along with the new technical team, to take the team as far as possible," he added.

Lopetegui, who did not lose a single game in 20 matches as Spain boss, had signed a new contract with the federation until 2020 just last month.

'Biggest absurdity'

Spain players reportedly resisted his sacking, which came as Spain are due to face European champions Portugal in Sochi on Friday before taking on Iran and Morocco in Group B.

There were fears Lopetegui's appointment by the European champions could open up old divisions between the Real Madrid and Barcelona factions in the Spain squad.

"You could not start a World Cup in a worse way," wrote sports daily Marca.

Top-selling daily newspaper El Pais called Lopetegui's dismissal "the biggest absurdity in the history of Spanish football" in an article accompanied with a photo of the sacked coach, wearing sunglasses, as he left Russia.

"Vaudeville at the World Cup," wrote rival daily El Mundo, adding Wednesday was "the darkest day in the history of the Spanish national team".

Hierro, 50, was named as an emergency replacement despite having only one season's managerial experience in the Spanish Second Division with Real Oviedo.

He was popular among the players as the federation's sporting director between 2007 and 2011, and returned to that role in November of last year.

With at least six of the expected starting XI for the Portugal game to come from Madrid and Barca, Hierro, himself a former Real captain, must ensure club loyalties don't further undermine Spain's chances with divisions already appearing between the players and the federation.

"We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves. The objective is to fight for a World Cup. The players have been working towards this for two years," said Hierro.

"I've told the players that we have a wonderful, exciting challenge and we can't let this be an excuse to distract us from our dream."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Kotoko slam Anas Aremeyaw Anas over exposé video #Number12 Kotoko slam Anas Aremeyaw Anas over exposé video
2018/19: Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties 2018/19 Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties
Football: Evergreen Cahill's World Cup dream still alive Football Evergreen Cahill's World Cup dream still alive
2018 FIFA World Cup: Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony for the World Cup
Football: Ghana great to help run football after bribery scandal Football Ghana great to help run football after bribery scandal
Football: Manchester City to start title defence at Arsenal Football Manchester City to start title defence at Arsenal

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit – Ken...bullet
10 Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Germany will be aiming to retain the World Cup trophy in Russia
Football Russia defies critics to throw World Cup party
Mexico's Hirving Lozano has been compared to Uruguay's Luis Suarez
Football Five potential breakout World Cup stars
Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy
Music Career Asamoah Gyan promises more collabos with Ghanaian artistes
Seppelt's documentaries on doping among Russian athletes sparked a storm and ended up with Russia being banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics
Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'