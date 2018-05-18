Home > Sports > Football >

Aguero says club link-up with Messi 'impossible'


Football Aguero says club link-up with Messi 'impossible'

Sergio Aguero says he will probably never play alongside close friend Lionel Messi at club level as he is staying at Manchester City and his compatriot will never leave Barcelona.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sergio Aguero does not think he will ever play club football with superstar Lionel Messi play

Sergio Aguero does not think he will ever play club football with superstar Lionel Messi

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sergio Aguero says he will probably never play alongside close friend Lionel Messi at club level as he is staying at Manchester City and his compatriot will never leave Barcelona.

Argentine Aguero also explained that he has suffered from a knee injury since 2013 but that surgery has left him "feeling like new" ahead of the World Cup.

He is set to join forces with Messi in Russia, where Argentina will be among the favourites despite a 6-1 hammering by Spain in March.

Despite their friendship, Aguero dismissed any lieklyhood they might one day wear the same club colours.

"I think it's impossible," Aguero told Argentinian television channel TyC Sports on Thursday.

"Before there were possibilities but we are now at an age where Leo is going to end up being at Barcelona and for now, I will end up staying at City."

Aguero scored 21 goals for City in the Premier League this season despite it being cut short after he aggravated an injury to his right knee.

The 29-year-old planned to put off surgery while City remained in the Champions League but when they were knocked out by Liverpool, his thoughts turned to the World Cup.

"After five years, I feel like new in my knee," Aguero said, having undergone an operation in April.

"The truth is that since 2013 I have been suffering with my knee -- that season I had problems, after 2014 I had problems -- something always bothered me in the knee.

"I spoke with the Manchester City doctors this season and said, 'we are going to wait because we have the Champions League'. But it did not improve.

"Pep supported me a lot, told me to stay calm and after we lost in the Champions League I talked to the doctors and told them I did not feel well. I said I preferred to do surgery because I could have missed the World Cup."

On his fitness for the upcoming tournament, Aguero added: "I am fit, and I will arrive more rested than many others."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Portugal name 23 man squad for the World Cup Russia 2018 Portugal name 23 man squad for the World Cup
Russia 2018: Morrocan squad called up into 2018 World Cup Russia 2018 Morrocan squad called up into 2018 World Cup
Football: Rangers sign Murphy from Brighton Football Rangers sign Murphy from Brighton
Football: Allegri says 'highly likely' he'll stay at Juventus Football Allegri says 'highly likely' he'll stay at Juventus
Ghana Premier League: Irate Aduana Stars fans threaten to kill Coach Yusif Abubakar Ghana Premier League Irate Aduana Stars fans threaten to kill Coach Yusif Abubakar
Russia 2018: France suffer big blow as talisman Payet ruled out of World Cup with injury Russia 2018 France suffer big blow as talisman Payet ruled out of World Cup with injury

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is...bullet
4 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
7 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet
8 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
9 Football Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia says his country's World Cup hopes did not rest on banned captain Paolo Guerrero.
Football Midfielder says Peru can do without Guerrero at World Cup
Former England first choice goalkeeper Joe Hart (R) is distraught at being left out of the World Cup finals squad with Jordan Pickford (L) one of the three goalkeepers selected.
Football England's Hart broken over World Cup snub
Russia 2018 Didier Deschamps drops Martial, Lacazette from 23-man squad
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has been given a two year contract extension
Football Belgium extend Martinez's contract ahead of World Cup