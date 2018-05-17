Home > Sports > Football >

Aguero says he feels 'like new' ahead of World Cup


Football Aguero says he feels 'like new' ahead of World Cup

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said on Thursday that he feels "like new" and is ready to play his "best World Cup" in Russia despite struggling in recent months with a knee injury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sergio Aguero has not played since Manchester City's Champions League loss to Liverpool last month play

Sergio Aguero has not played since Manchester City's Champions League loss to Liverpool last month

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said on Thursday that he feels "like new" and is ready to play his "best World Cup" in Russia despite struggling in recent months with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old hasn't played for Manchester City since their Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool on April 10, and Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has a host of attacking options to choose from before naming his World Cup squad.

"My knee is like new, I've always had problems... But now I feel different, I can bend it and it's a relief," he told Argentinian TV channel TyC.

Aguero has played 84 times since making his international debut in 2006, scoring 36 goals, but faces strong competition for a place in Sampaoli's starting XI.

With Lionel Messi a shoe-in for the team, Aguero will need to stave off challenges from Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, Roma striker Diego Perotti and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.

But, having never scored in eight previous World Cup matches, Aguero insisted that he is preparing for his "best World Cup".

Two-time world champions Argentina have been handed a tough draw alongside Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland in Group D, with their opening match against the Scandinavian debutants in Moscow on June 16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football: Origi shines as Wolfsburg seize lead in relegation play-off Football Origi shines as Wolfsburg seize lead in relegation play-off
Football: Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football: Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included Football Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included
Russia 2018: Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup
Black Stars: Ghana back to top 50 in latest FIFA ranking Black Stars Ghana back to top 50 in latest FIFA ranking

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
6 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
7 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

AU Festival Beach Soccer Unity Cup to be heavily supported by Kasapreko
Thanks for the memories: Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes ready to end his fourth spell in charge
Bayern Munich Don't ask me to coach again when I'm 80, says Heynckes
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah shares selfie with Lionel Messi
New deal: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will stay at the club until 2021
Coach Guardiola signs new deal to remain at Man City until 2021