Bursaspor midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu made a return to action on Saturday after a two-month injury layoff in the 4-1 away win at Karabukspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The on-loan Udinese player climbed off the bench in the 82nd minute to replace Furkan Soyalp.

Bursaspor were in the driving seat by then before Bogdan Stancu converted a 90th minute penalty to seal the big win.

Badu had his recovery boosted after spending days at his parent club in Italy.