Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv

news

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akorbeto has been featured by Real Madrid TV.

Earlier this week Spanish sports news portal Marca reported featured Akrobeto on their twitter handle with the caption “Who is ‘Azpipiki’?”

READ ALSO:Liverpool draw City, Real and Juve in Champions League rematch

Real Madrid TV in Spain also caught up with the frenzy as they also featured Ghanaian channel UTV and Akwasi Boadi on their channel.

The show dubbed the “The Real News with Akrobeto” but this very episode gained the needed attention when Lobsang Gaikpah shared this video on his timeline with the handle One_Kwaku.

READ ALSO:Arsenal draw CSKA Moscow in Europa League

Gaikpah told Pulse Ghana why he shared the video on twitter

“I'm actually a big fan of his and I never miss an episode of what he does. This one really had me laughing so I decided to share with my followers. It's gone viral now and I feel he (Akrobeto) deserves global recognition for what he does.”

It will definitely interesting to see how far Akrobeto gets with this viral video