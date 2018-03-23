Home > Sports > Football >

Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv


UEFA Chanpions League Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv with Barcelona vrs Chelsea match report

Viral video of actor and comedian Akorbeto reporting on the UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Chelsea gets picked up by Real Madrid TV

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actor and comedian Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akorbeto has been featured by Real Madrid TV.

Earlier this week Spanish sports news portal Marca reported featured Akrobeto on their twitter handle with the caption “Who is ‘Azpipiki’?”

READ ALSO:Liverpool draw City, Real and Juve in Champions League rematch

Real Madrid TV in Spain also caught up with the frenzy as they also featured Ghanaian channel UTV and Akwasi Boadi on their channel.

 

The show dubbed the “The Real News with Akrobeto” but this very episode gained the needed attention when Lobsang Gaikpah shared this video on his timeline with the handle One_Kwaku.

READ ALSO:Arsenal draw CSKA Moscow in Europa League

Gaikpah told Pulse Ghana why he shared the video on twitter

 

“I'm actually a big fan of his and I never miss an episode of what he does. This one really had me laughing so I decided to share with my followers. It's gone viral now and I feel he (Akrobeto) deserves global recognition for what he does.”

It will definitely interesting to see how far Akrobeto gets with this viral video

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football: National Women’s League commences in April Ghana Football National Women’s League commences in April
Football: Reading appoint Clement to replace Stam Football Reading appoint Clement to replace Stam
Football: ESports the new frontier for Premier League clubs: Gullit Football ESports the new frontier for Premier League clubs: Gullit
Football: McLeish wants to impose Ferguson's style on Scotland Football McLeish wants to impose Ferguson's style on Scotland
Football: England must fight racism before accusing Russia - Southgate Football England must fight racism before accusing Russia - Southgate
Heung-min Son: Winger's hot-streak boosts case to be Asia's all-time best Heung-min Son Winger's hot-streak boosts case to be Asia's all-time best

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
2 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful...bullet
3 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to win...bullet
4 Video Thomas Partey joins Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy’s 'Dirty...bullet
5 Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the...bullet
7 Luxury Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m...bullet
8 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi...bullet
10 Bundesliga German clubs vote to keep VAR, 50+1 rulebullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
5 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
8 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Never too old: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon attends a press conference in Manchester ahead of Friday's friendly against Argentina
Gianluigi Buffon 40-year-old goalkeeper happy to be part of new Italy generation
Champions: This file picture taken on May 23, 2006, features former World Cup winners Oscar Ruggeri (left; 1986) and Rene Houseman (centre; 1978) with former Argentine national team player Juan Roman Riquelme
René Houseman Cancer claims Argentine World Cup winner
Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign for LA Galaxy, according to US media reports
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Striker set for Hollywood ending after Man Utd exit
Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure, seen here at a press conference in Kharkiv in December 2017, said he won't play for the Ivory Coast during the international break due to "family reasons"
Yaya Toure City midfielder skips Ivory Coast return for 'family reasons'