Akufo-Addo breached confidentiality agreement-Kweku Baako

Senior journalist Kweku Baako Jnr. Is not happy that President Akufo Addo went ahead to order for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakti without informing Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the one behind the undercover investigation.

The deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapoor told the press on Wednesday that the GFA boss Nyantakyi has used the President of Ghana’s name to extract money from investors, a situations which amount to ‘defrauding by false pretense’ and that he has been reported to the CID for investigation to commence immediately.

Kweku Baaku Jnr, however, believes Anas’s Tiger Eye PI and the BBC, who were behind the undercover investigation should have been made aware before the issue came out.

“I have complained to those who called the press conference. I protested and I gave reasons for my protest and I'm told my protests have been made known to the president,” he said.

Nonetheless, “No fatal injury as such has been caused,” he stressed, adding the presidency explained the announcement had to be made because suggestions were being made, especially on social media, that the President and his vice were cited for wrongdoing in the –yet-to-be-aired investigative video.