Akwasi Frimpong broke barriers to make history at the Winter Olympics

The journey to make it to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeonchang was always going to be tough. Akwasi Frimpong knew this but still made the decision to take on that journey.

Ghana’s first Skeleton athlete at the Olympic games took on the best in the sport in South Korea. At the end of his quest for glory, the results on paper did not look good but that was the direct opposite of what Frimpong felt.

Placing 30th out of the 30 athletes in the sport did not bother Akwasi Frimpong because he had a vision going into the competition and achieved it.

“My goal (medal goals) has always been the 2022 Olympics in Beijing where I want to be competitive and win a medal for my country Ghana,” Akwasi Frimpong said of his journey at the Winter Olympics.

For his targets, the Ghanaian says he had three.

“Number one was to break barrier and to show that people from warm countries and black people can do the sport as well,” Frimpong said of his first goal going as a Ghanaian skeleton athlete to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

“Number two was to write history with my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go head first in the sport of skeleton and to help the people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream.”

“Number three was to gain the necessary experience for the 2022 Olympics which I feel I have I have accomplished these goals.”

Akwasi Frimpong signed out after the closing ceremony at the 23rd Winter Olympics with a tweet summing up how he felt about the experience.

All the best ahead of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.