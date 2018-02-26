Home > Sports > Football >

Akwasi Frimpong broke barriers to make history at the Olympics


Olympics in Pyeonchang Akwasi Frimpong broke barriers to make history at the Winter Olympics

Akwasi Frimpong's signing out tweet after the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics shows a happy man for what he did.

  • Published:
Akwasi Frimpong broke barriers to make history at the Winter Olympics play

Akwasi Frimpong broke barriers to make history at the Winter Olympics
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The journey to make it to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeonchang was always going to be tough. Akwasi Frimpong knew this but still made the decision to take on that journey.

Ghana’s first Skeleton athlete at the Olympic games took on the best in the sport in South Korea. At the end of his quest for glory, the results on paper did not look good but that was the direct opposite of what Frimpong felt.

Placing 30th out of the 30 athletes in the sport did not bother Akwasi Frimpong because he had a vision going into the competition and achieved it.

READ ALSO: Richmond Boakye-­ Yiadom set to join Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning

“My goal (medal goals) has always been the 2022 Olympics in Beijing where I want to be competitive and win a medal for my country Ghana,” Akwasi Frimpong said of his journey at the Winter Olympics.

For his targets, the Ghanaian says he had three.

“Number one was to break barrier and to show that people from warm countries and black people can do the sport as well,” Frimpong said of his first goal going as a Ghanaian skeleton athlete to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana play

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

 

“Number two was to write history with my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go head first in the sport of skeleton and to help the people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream.”

“Number three was to gain the necessary experience for the 2022 Olympics which I feel I have I have accomplished these goals.”

READ MORE: Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10 years, here is the list

Akwasi Frimpong signed out after the closing ceremony at the 23rd Winter Olympics with a tweet summing up how he felt about the experience.

 

All the best ahead of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse
Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues