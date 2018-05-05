Home > Sports > Football >

Alex Ferguson has surgery for brain haemorrhage


Football Alex Ferguson has surgery for brain haemorrhage

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his old club announced Saturday.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his old club announced Saturday.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Ferguson's son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, missed his side's League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

"Darren Ferguson will not be at Saturday’s game due to family reasons," said a Doncaster statement before kick-off.

"Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.”

The 76-year-old Alex Ferguson retired as the most successful manager in British football when he called time on his Manchester United career five years ago.

He was back at Old Trafford last week to present a commemorative vase to old rival Arsene Wenger, who steps down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

His more than 26 years in charge at Old Trafford saw Ferguson guide United to 13 Premier League titles, with the Scottish manager also leading the Red Devils to two European Champions League triumphs.

In 2003, Ferguson, who made his name as a manager with Scottish club Aberdeen, was treated in hospital for a heart irregularity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Guardiola backs Delph for World Cup berth Football Guardiola backs Delph for World Cup berth
Football: Juve on brink of title after win over Bologna Football Juve on brink of title after win over Bologna
In England: Former Manchester United boss Ferguson rushed to hospital In England Former Manchester United boss Ferguson rushed to hospital
Football: Pochettino demands more from Spurs as West Brom fight on Football Pochettino demands more from Spurs as West Brom fight on
Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns set to face Barcelona in a friendly Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns set to face Barcelona in a friendly
Football: Alex Ferguson has surgery for brain haemorrhage Football Alex Ferguson has surgery for brain haemorrhage

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in...bullet
5 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five...bullet
8 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday...bullet
9 New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooedbullet
10 Wedding Bells? Ronaldo reportedly engages girlfriend...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Jake Livermore's stoppage-time goal gives West Brom faint hope of another remarkable Premier League escape act
Football West Brom stave off drop, Stoke relegated
Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford Darko complete SHS
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on Andre Ayew and African players
Barcelona's midfielder Andres Iniesta looks on during the Spanish league football match against Getafe February 11, 2018
Football It was not worth trying to change Iniesta's mind - Valverde