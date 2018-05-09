Alex Ferguson out of intensive care - Manchester United

Home > Sports > Football >

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage on Saturday, the English giants confirmed on Wednesday.

Recovery: Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care play

Recovery: Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care

(AFP/File)
"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," United said on the club's Twitter account.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."

