Home > Sports > Football >

Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp


Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold discovered he had been called up to England's World Cup squad when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp broke the news as they prepared to board a plane to Spain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final this season play

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final this season

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trent Alexander-Arnold discovered he had been called up to England's World Cup squad when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp broke the news as they prepared to board a plane to Spain.

Alexander-Arnold, uncapped by England's senior side, was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's group for the forthcoming tournament in Russia.

The 19-year-old caught Southgate's eye after impressing at right-back for Liverpool this season and is expected to start their Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid next weekend.

Alexander-Arnold revealed Klopp told him of his inclusion just before the Reds set off for their pre-Champions League final training camp in Spain.

"I'm honoured, excited and feeling really proud," he told Liverpool's website.

"It was an unbelievable moment to find out I was going to go to the World Cup, especially at a young age. It's probably capped off a really good season for me.

"I found out this morning, just before we came out to Marbella. The manager came and spoke to me just as we were getting on the plane.

"He asked me if I knew anything about the squad or anything yet. I said, 'no' and he said, 'Have you got anything planned around the time of the World Cup?'. I was like, 'No, no holidays or anything'.

"He said to me, 'OK, good. You're in the squad!'. It was a really proud moment. On England's behalf, it was nice of them to let the manager tell me."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup Diaries: Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures 2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures
Football: Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands
Ghana Premier League: Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko
Football: Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final
Football: 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great
Football: Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open Football Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
10 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Hodgson took over as Palace manager in September after the club made a dreadful start to the season
Football Palace boss Hodgson given freedom of Croydon
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr attends a training session in Paris at the Parc des Princes
Football Neymar 'comfortable' back in training
Worawi Makudi, pictured in 2012, was suspended from all football-related activities in October 2016 following his conviction of forgery in a Thai court and for failing to cooperate with a FIFA investigation
Football FIFA reduces ban on former Thai football chief
CAF Confederations Cup Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa