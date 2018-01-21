Alexis Sanchez arrives at Man United to undergo medical

news

Alexis Sanchez has arrived at Carrington to undergo his medical at Manchester United.

The Chilean boarded at private jet to fly north this morning as his switch to Old Trafford nears completion.

And as these pictures show, Sanchez is in the United ranks as club doctors put him from his medical check-up as he entered the base through the back door.

The 29-year-old is leaving Arsenal for the Red Devils in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going in the opposite direction.

Sanchez provided an update on his move via his Instagram as he shared snaps of him boarding a plane heading to the North West.

Speaking after United's victory over Burnley yesterday, Jose Mourinho seemed convinced that he had finally gotten his man.