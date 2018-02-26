All you need to know about Kotoko’s new coach

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Pulse sports has compiled some interesting stuff about Asante Kotoko's new coach.

His full name is Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin

He is nicknamed P-Kwes.

He was born in October 12, 1958, so will turn 60 years in 8 months’ time.

READ MORE: Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10 years

Paa Kwesi Fabin was a former coach of Okess, one of Ghana’s finest sports secondary schools.

The Kumasi based coach has a UEFA Pro License.

The first topflight side he coached was Heart of Lions and the last Premier League side was Inter Allies

Paa Kwesi Fabin has coached clubs like Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies

His first job with the Porcupine Warriors is from 2009 to 2010.

Fabin was the coach of the Black Starlets, the U-17 national male football team of Ghana from 2012 to January 2018.