Home > Sports > Football >

Allardyce sacked as Everton manager


Football Allardyce sacked as Everton manager

Sam Allardyce was sacked as manager of Everton on Wednesday after just six months in charge despite guiding the Premier League club away from relegation danger to a mid-table finish.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Everton have sacked manager Sam Allardyce play

Everton have sacked manager Sam Allardyce

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sam Allardyce was sacked as manager of Everton on Wednesday after just six months in charge despite guiding the Premier League club away from relegation danger to a mid-table finish.

The former England manager, 63, was brought in as Ronald Koeman's replacement in November, but his rudimentary style of play has proved deeply unpopular with fans of the Merseyside club.

"We have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer," said new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

"On behalf of the chairman, board of directors and Mr Moshiri, I'd like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton."

"Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that," she added.

Former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favourite to take over and could complete the move to Goodison Park six months after the club failed to prise him away from Vicarage Road.

Will Wayne Rooney stay at Everton? play

Will Wayne Rooney stay at Everton?

(AFP/File)

Despite signing an 18-month deal, Allardyce appeared resigned to his fate after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at former club West Ham, during which Everton supporters called for his sacking.

"I can't quite say confident after all the rumours I'm reading in the paper," said Allardyce, when questioned about his future. "Generally there's no smoke without fire. We'll wait and see when we meet up."

Allardyce last month dismissed a survey sent to supporters asking them to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, who he said does not "understand" how football works.

As part of the questionnaire, supporters were asked whether they agree with the statement: "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."

Allardyce, whose previous clubs include Bolton, Newcastle, Sunderland and Crystal Palace, landed his dream job with England in 2016 but that turned sour after only one match, with Allardyce stepping down following a newspaper sting.

Everton were unwilling to pay a reported compensation fee of £15 million ($20 million) wanted by Watford for Silva when Koeman was sacked.

However, Silva himself was then dismissed by Watford in January with the Hornets citing disruption caused by Everton's "unwarranted approach" for a major dip in form.

A change in manager could also affect Wayne Rooney's future at the club.

England's all-time top scorer had reportedly agreed terms on a £12.5 million move to DC United in Major League Soccer last week.

Rooney had seen his involvement limited under Allardyce, but could be convinced to stay at his boyhood club by a new regime.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Ernest Sowah joins Accra Hearts of Oak Ghana Premier League Ernest Sowah joins Accra Hearts of Oak
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive in South Africa Sundowns clash Ghanaian Players Abroad Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive in South Africa Sundowns clash
Like Father Like Son: Marcelo’s son completes header challenge with Real Madrid stars Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header challenge with Real Madrid stars
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng
Football: Moyes leaves West Ham as club seek 'high-calibre' successor Football Moyes leaves West Ham as club seek 'high-calibre' successor

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng
Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng
Antoine Griezmann has never won a major trophy with Atletico Madrid
Football Marseille out to deny Griezmann, Atletico in Europa League final
Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football
GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football
Neymar sported a Brazilian look when he went to the French football awards where he was named best player in France.
Football With World Cup looming, Neymar admits: 'nobody is as scared as me'