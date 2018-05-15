Home > Sports > Football >

Allardyce set for axe as Everton manager - reports


Football Allardyce set for axe as Everton manager - reports

Sam Allardyce's reign as Everton manager is set to end after less than six months in charge at Goodison Park, according to widespread reports in England on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sam Allardyce is set to be sacked as Everton manager play

Sam Allardyce is set to be sacked as Everton manager

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sam Allardyce's reign as Everton manager is set to end after less than six months in charge at Goodison Park, according to widespread reports in England on Tuesday.

Sky Sports reported the 63-year-old will be informed at a meeting with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as early as Wednesday that his services are no longer required as Moshiri reacts to fans' growing discontent with the former England manager.

Allardyce's rudimentary style of play has proved deeply unpopular despite lifting the Toffees from 13th in the Premier League when he was appointed in November to finish eighth.

Despite signing an 18-month deal, Allardyce seemed resigned to his fate after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at former club West Ham, during which Everton supporters called for his sacking.

"I can't quite say confident after all the rumours I'm reading in the paper," said Allardyce. "Generally there's no smoke without fire. We'll wait and see when we meet up."

Allardyce was hired after a dismal start to the season under Ronald Koeman saw Everton fearing a relegation battle.

Former Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva is the favourite to take over and could complete the move to Goodison Park six months after the club failed to prise him away from Vicarage Road.

Everton were unwilling to pay a reported compensation fee of £15 million ($20 million) wanted by Watford for the Portuguese when Koeman was sacked.

However, Silva himself was then dismissed by Watford in January with the Hornets citing disruption caused by Everton's "unwarranted approach" for a major dip in form.

A change in manager could also affect Wayne Rooney's future at the club.

England's all-time top scorer had reportedly agreed terms on a £12.5 million move to DC United in Major League Soccer last week.

Rooney had seen his involvement limited under Allardyce, but could be convinced to stay at his boyhood club by a new regime.

Last month, Allardyce dismissed a survey sent to fans asking them to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, who he said does not "understand" how football works.

As part of the questionnaire, supporters were asked whether they agree with the statement of "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Russia 2018: Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club
Football: Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final Football Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final
Football: Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024 Football Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024
Back to School: Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year Back to School Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
6 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
7 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Under Mark Hughes, Southampton escaped Premier League relegation
Football Southampton negotiating to keep 'perfect fit' Hughes
MTN FA Cup Kotoko, Hearts drawn apart in round of 64
Egypt's Al Ahly have just one point after two rounds of the CAF Champions League group phase
Football Kampala shock eight-time African champions Ahly
German TV journalist Hajo Seppelt broke the story on a vast doping scandal involving Russian athletes prior to last winter's Olympic Games
Football Moscow makes 'exception', issues visa to reporter who revealed doping programme