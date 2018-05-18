Allegri says 'highly likely' he'll stay at Juventus

Home > Sports > Football >

Massimiliano Allegri on Friday said that it was "highly likely" that he would remain with Juventus next season after leading the club to the Serie A and Italian Cup double for the fourth straight year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(AFP)
"The likelihood that I'll stay at Juve? Very high," the 50-year-old said amid speculation linking him to the vacant Arsenal manager's role.

Juventus have already wrapped up a seventh straight Serie A title and will play their final game of the season on Saturday against Verona in Turin.

"I'll meet the club and start planning for the future next week," he continued.

"My intention is to stay here for the moment, I don't see any reasons to look elsewhere.

"I repeat that we're going to talk with the club and if the objectives remain the same we'll continue together without any problem."

"It's stimulating to be on track for every objective. Each of my four years here have been different to each other," added the former AC Milan coach who described this year's Scudetto as the "most beautiful".

"We went for it with Napoli, who could end the season on 91 points. Whoever doesn't compliment this Juve has no respect for the work we've done in these four years.

"You can’t question a team that win four Scudetti and four Coppa Italia, as well as reaching two Champions League finals, especially when you compare them to a team (Napoli) who didn't even reach a final.

"This season we’ve played 53 games and named 51 teams. These are important numbers and we’ve achieved results even in times of difficulty. I have to thank the squad."

Allegri has two years remaining on a contract extended last June, but has been touted as a replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and also for Chelsea's Italian boss Antonio Conte.

Saturday's match will also be the final one for legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after 17 years in Turin.

"Tomorrow for him and for all it will be an historic day," said Allegri.

"We will be celebrating the Scudetto, the Italian Cup and his (Buffon) career at Juventus.

"He's an important man in the locker room. Seeing him coaching is a pleasure, it makes everything easy, he is one of the best goalkeepers of all time."

