Home > Sports > Football >

Ambode hosts Asisat Oshoala in Lagos


Asisat Oshoala Ambode hosts 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year 

Oshoala was hosted at the Lagos House, Ikeja for her sterling performance as the first and only 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year.

  • Published:
Ambode hosts Asisat Oshoala in Lagos play

Governor Ambode and Oshoala
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

3-time African Female Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala was hosted to a brief event by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to the governor, Oshoala was hosted at the Lagos House, Ikeja for her sterling performance as the first and only 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year.

Ambode, on his Instagram, shared a photo of his meeting with Oshoala with the caption: "3rd time African Female Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, was our guest at Lagos House, Ikeja. Asisat is a sport ambassador of Lagos and we are proud of her achievements."

ALSO READ: Super Falcons star wins 2017 African Women Player of the Year award

Few weeks back, Asisat won her third trophy as the Best African Female Footballer of the Year in Ghana, where the CAF awards sponsored by Aiteo held.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Football: Buoyed by cup wins, PSG resume Ligue 1 title march Football Buoyed by cup wins, PSG resume Ligue 1 title march
Football: Testing Anoeta trip awaits reinforced Barca Football Testing Anoeta trip awaits reinforced Barca
Football: Courtois urges Chelsea to show killer instinct Football Courtois urges Chelsea to show killer instinct
Football: Spurs chief says Kane, Alli not for sale Football Spurs chief says Kane, Alli not for sale
Football: Messi puts on masterclass for watching Coutinho Football Messi puts on masterclass for watching Coutinho
Football: French glitches put technology under review Football French glitches put technology under review

Recommended Videos

Transfer: Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player Transfer Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player
Football: The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time
World's Richest: Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo World's Richest Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo



Top Articles

1 Greener Pastures Abroad Two Ghanaian footballers roam the streets of...bullet
2 Mas-Ud Didi Dramani Ex-Kotoko boss appointed coach of Danish giants FC...bullet
3 Andres Villas-Boas Former Chelsea boss hospitalised after car crash...bullet
4 E.K Afranie Dong Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 GHALCA 8 Medeama get easy win over Hearts of Oakbullet
6 Video Asamoah Gyan's kids turn rappersbullet
7 Black Stars John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t...bullet
8 G8 Dreams FC stun Kotoko in Kumasibullet
9 Nana Agyemang Sports Analyst wants license to start...bullet
10 Transfer News Andre Ayew to be offered back to Swansea?bullet

Related Articles

Asisat Oshoala Ambode hosts 3-time African Female Footballer of the Year 
African Player of the Year Aubameyang, Mane, Salah to contest CAF award

Top Videos

1 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
2 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
3 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
4 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
5 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
6 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
7 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet

Football

Atalanta's midfielder from Slovenia Jasmin Kurtic celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against Roma April 15, 2017
Football Slovenia's Kurtic heads for SPAL
Steve Marlet played 23 times for France and had spells at Lyon, Fulham, Marseilles and Wolfsburg in addition to Auxerre; he started and ended his career at Red Star, in the Paris suburbs, and is now a coach at the third-division club
Football Ex-French international Marlet indicted for rape
A former youth footballer told a British court that coach Barry Bennell began abusing him "straight away" after recruiting him for Manchester City
Football UK football coach repeatedly raped youth, court told
A general view shows part of the North stand of White Hart Lane which has been demolished to allow for the construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium on the same site in London, on August 27, 2016
Football Revamped White Hart Lane to host 2018 NFL game