Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Stars


CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Stars

Asec Mimosa forward Ahmed Toure shocked Ghanaian Champions Aduana Stars as his solitary goal gunned down the "Ogya Boys" in Cote D'Ivoire in Group A of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Asec Mimosa started the game in an intensive manner, creating several chances and came close to grabbing the opener just few minutes in the game when Coulibally fired but his effort had to be parried away by Joseph Addo for the home side to earn a corner kick.

The advantage was wasted as Yao Alfonse's headed was cooly collected by goalkeeper Addo.

Former Ghana Premier League players Ahmed Toure and Komlan Agbeniadan who started for Asec were a handful for Aduana, with the latter creating problems for Justice Anane on the left side of defence.

Agbeniadan, Yao Kwame and Coulibally comibined well as the home side kept dominating leaving Aduana Stars restless.

After half an hour played Coulibally thought he had found the back of the net only for defender Caleb Amankwa to clear on the line and ensure the the game remain goalless for the meantime.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Champions jhad their first real chances moments later what Zakaria Mumni's shot was stop by the Asec goalkeeper.

Minutes later, former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Ahmed Toure rose high to head in a cross from the right to leave goalkeeper Joseph Addo rooted to the spot.

The goal meant Asec went into the break with a better advantage.

Aduana Stars returned from the break much stronger creating several chances, with Nathaniel Asamoah and Yahaya Mohammed spurning all the chances.

Coach Yussif Abubakar replaced the misfiring Yahaya Mohammed with Derrick Sasraku with Bright Adjei coming on for Sam Adams.

Adjei had the best chance of the game, but he flapped the opportunity as the "Ogya Boys" missed the opportunity to level.

The Ghanaian Champions return to Ghana following the defeat to play some of their outstanding game in the domestic league.

The result means Aduana are without a point in group A of the CAF Confederations Cup.

 

credit: Ghanasoccernet

