Ampem Darkoa pip Prisons Ladies to retain Super Cup title

Ampem Darkoaa Ladies have lifted the 2018 Ghana Women's Super Cup after pipping Prisons Ladies on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning National Women League champions managed to beat Prisons Ladies 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang-Badu Park.

The two teams failed to find the back of the net after squandering their chances and set-pieces awarded to them in the first half of the game.

Black Princesses star Priscilla Adubea snatched the only goal for Ampem Darkoa in the 73rd minute of the game.

The match serves as a season opener for the 2017/18 National Women's League which will kick off on March 10.