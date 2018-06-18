Pulse.com.gh logo
Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims


Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI have replied Kwesi Nyantakyi over claims that a third party contacted him on behalf of the investigative journalist demanding $150,000 to kill the number 12 exposé.

  • Published:
play Anas accuses Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims
Anas Aremeyaw Anas says the claim by Kwesi Nyantakyi that a third party attempted to demand $150k from him to drop the ‘Number 12’ exposé that has uncovered rots in Ghana football was concocted by the former GFA boss.

Embattled former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has issued a statement to explain his side of the story regarding the expose that has seemingly cost him his illustrious football career as an administrator.

“Let me also confirm that there was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150K for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand,” the embattled former GFA boss said in an eight page statement.

Nyantakyi has made claims that a third Party approached him demanding a whopping sum of $150,000 to kill the ‘Number 12’ exposé, but Anas and his team have come out with a counter statement that the ex-FIFA Executive Council member’s allegation is unfounded..



Anas in a sharp rebuttal described Mr Nyantakyi’s claim as a “complete fabrication, a figment of Mr Nyantakyi’s imagination and has no merit.”

The award-winning journalist said he is willing to provide undercover support for Mr Nyantakyi to find the third party whom he claims demanded the $150K for his Tiger Eye PI team to drop the story.

Below is Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s full statement:

Our attention has been drawn to a statement making the rounds in the media attributed to the suspended Fifa council member Kwesi Nyantakyi over our latest deception reporting on Ghana football. The statement in part states that: “…There was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150k for Anas to drop the video on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand.”

We understand that, under the circumstances Mr Nyantakyi finds himself, he would want to clutch to any show to become credible. Anyone who knows Nyantakyi well knows that he does not give up easily. As a lawyer he knows that the rule of the game is evidence.

The claim that a third party made a demand of $150K for Anas is a complete fabrication, a figment of Mr Nyantakyi’s imagination and has no merit. We dare Mr Nyantakyi to name this third party. In fact, tiger eye is willing to provide undercover support to assist him find this third party should he extend an invitation to us again.

Regarding the purported hacking of Mr Nyantakyi’s email, this is also manufactured to make him appear like the victim. Again, we dare him to substantiate who hacked his email and how the person did. In this day of advance technology these events are traceable.

We wish to advise Mr Nyantakyi to address the issues uncovered by Tiger Eye Investigations without seeking to pull others into his behaviour.

The meeting was between the tiger eye team on the one part and Nyantakyi and Alhassan Abdulai (Abu), Former Northern Regional GFA president, on the other part.

Under no circumstances was there a meeting with a third party. We are not aware/privy to any meeting with former footballers and two others. This is also another lie. We are not surprised with his rate of manufacturing stories without any proof. He is good at it. From his open admissions, Mr Nyantakyi did not have the consent of the political authorities to negotiate on their behalf, yet he made a fantastic presentation on their behalf.

In conclusion, we would like to reemphasise that Mr Nyantakyi was given $65k as a gift. All hotel and accommodation expenses were borne by the tiger eye team although this was an official meeting. The raw tape together with all documentary evidence has been submitted to the security agencies to be investigated.

