Home > Sports > Football >

Ancelotti replaces Sarri as Napoli coach - reports


Football Ancelotti replaces Sarri as Napoli coach - reports

Carlo Ancelotti has reached agreement to take over as Napoli coach ending Maurizio Sarri's three-year reign at the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italian Carlo Ancelotti who is reported to be set to take over as coach of Serie A club Napoli play

Italian Carlo Ancelotti who is reported to be set to take over as coach of Serie A club Napoli

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Carlo Ancelotti has reached agreement to take over as Napoli coach ending Maurizio Sarri's three-year reign at the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy on Wednesday.

Italian Ancelotti -- who was sacked by Bayern Munich last September -- hammered out a deal Wednesday after a series of meetings with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in Rome.

The pair talked late into Tuesday night and then had a three-hour meeting on Wednesday morning.

The 58-year-old Ancelotti is said to have agreed a two-year contract with an option for a third with the Serie A runners-up.

However, the official announcement may not be made until June 1 as details have to be sorted out concerning Sarri's position, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

It would mark Ancelotti's first job in Italian football since leaving AC Milan in 2009 after leading the club to a Scudetto and two Champions League titles.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss is understood to have agreed a salary worth 6.5 million euro ($7.6 million) a year with an option of a third year.

Ancelotti has won three Champions League titles as well as the league in Italy, France, Germany and England.

Ancelotti's son Davide and his son-in-law Mino Fulco will also be on the Napoli coaching staff.

Sarri, who has spent the past three seasons at the San Paolo Stadium, has two more years remaining on his contract which runs until 2020.

The 59-year-old former banker guided Napoli to second place in Serie A for the second time since taking over, and this season they achieved a club record 91 points in a season.

But the club's film producer boss De Laurentiis lost patience with Sarri's indecision over his future.

Napoli could sack Sarri for 500,000 euros ($585,00) before the end of this month, but if another club wants to sign him during that period they would have to pay his eight-million-euro ($9.4 million) release clause.

'Target not reached'

Zenit St Petersburg and Chelsea are both reported to be interested in signing former Empoli coach Sarri, and Napoli would prefer they pay the release clause, so do not want to sack him.

Napoli's Italian coach Maurizio Sarri looks on during the Italian Serie A football match SSC Napoli vs FC Crotone on May 20, 2018 at the San Paolo Stadium. play

Napoli's Italian coach Maurizio Sarri looks on during the Italian Serie A football match SSC Napoli vs FC Crotone on May 20, 2018 at the San Paolo Stadium.

(AFP)

"In life everything comes to an end," said Sarri after his final match last Sunday, a 2-1 win which relegated Crotone to Serie B.

"Sometimes it's better to finish stories while they are good.

"We have not reached the target, but the journey has been fantastic."

He added: "The situation is complicated. You can't say you're ready to go and try again with this squad when you don't know whether everyone will remain here.

"I don't know if the club will manage to keep the players who have release clauses when offers will come in from big clubs.

"What I do think is that I could not go directly to another Italian team, and that if I had to make a change I would prefer to go abroad."

Despite having never won a trophy at any level, Sarri has been linked with a move to Chelsea where Antonio Conte's future remains unclear.

However, there are reports Sarri is considering an offer from Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Russian club have been without a coach since Roberto Mancini returned to take over the Italian national team.

Ancelotti had been linked with the Italy coaching job before Mancini's appointment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Breaking News: Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Number 12 expose: Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the Anas video - Kweku Baako Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the Anas video - Kweku Baako
Anas exposé: List of top seven FIFA members accused of corruption Anas exposé List of top seven FIFA members accused of corruption
Number 12: CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport
Nyantakyi Arrest Order: 11 Ghanaians who think Countryman Songo deserves some accolades Nyantakyi Arrest Order 11 Ghanaians who think Countryman Songo deserves some accolades

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
6 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue -...bullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek addresses a press conference
Football England can win World Cup, says Loftus-Cheek
Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyi
Unai Emery is the new Arsenal head coach
Football Arsenal appoint 'progressive' Emery as Wenger successor
Unai Emery is Arsenal's first new manager in 22 years
Football Three things Unai Emery must fix at Arsenal