news

Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager Fiifi Tackie got married in a lovely ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The union was witnessed by one of Africa’s greatest footballers, Abedi Pele and his son Andre Ayew.

Former Black Stars captain Steven Appiah was also at the event with Sports broadcaster Nathaniel Attoh.

In an Instagram story by Ghanaian TV host Dentaa with the caption ‘Congrats Fiifi’, Mr. Tackie is seen in a white Khaftan with his wife adorned in off-white gown with a fascinator.

READ MORE: How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-­ Chelsea match report

Check out a screenshot of Dentaa’s Instastory.

Andre and Jordan Ayew currently play for English Premier League team Swansea City having previously played together at French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.