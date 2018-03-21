Home > Sports > Football >

Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful ceremony


Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful ceremony

Fiifi Tackie is married. The ceremony was attended by Abedi Pele, Andre Ayew and Stephen Appiah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful ceremony play

Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful ceremony
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager Fiifi Tackie got married in a lovely ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The union was witnessed by one of Africa’s greatest footballers, Abedi Pele and his son Andre Ayew.

Former Black Stars captain Steven Appiah was also at the event with Sports broadcaster Nathaniel Attoh.

In an Instagram story by Ghanaian TV host Dentaa with the caption ‘Congrats Fiifi’, Mr. Tackie is seen in a white Khaftan with his wife adorned in off-white gown with a fascinator.

READ MORE: How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-­ Chelsea match report

Check out a screenshot of Dentaa’s Instastory.

play

Andre and Jordan Ayew currently play for English Premier League team Swansea City having previously played together at French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Higuain says ill mother convinced him not to retire Football Higuain says ill mother convinced him not to retire
Russia 2018: Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the World Cup Russia 2018 Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the World Cup
Football: Sanchez admits to 'rough' start at United Football Sanchez admits to 'rough' start at United
Ghana Premier League: Happy Man Bitters terminate sponsorship for Kotoko supporters Ghana Premier League Happy Man Bitters terminate sponsorship for Kotoko supporters
Football: UK wants Russian guarantees over World Cup fan safety Football UK wants Russian guarantees over World Cup fan safety
International Break: Chelsea Stars dine at this famous chef’s restaurant in Dubai International Break Chelsea Stars dine at this famous chef’s restaurant in Dubai

Recommended Videos

Birthdays: Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side



Top Articles

1 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
2 Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for lifebullet
3 Puma Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be...bullet
4 Black Stars Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan and...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien released by Indonesian...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien parts ways with Persib...bullet
7 Newly imported fleet Aubameyang parks cars worth £850,000...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League The Scottish and English want to...bullet
9 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet
10 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m mansion at North London
Luxury Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m mansion at North London
Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen is launching a cryptocurrency in his own name
Michael Owen Ex-England star to launch own cryptocurrency
Nyantakyi outlines StarTimes' plans for the Ghana Premier League coverage
Live Games Nyantakyi outlines StarTimes' plans for the Ghana Premier League coverage
Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe says he is capable of becoming the next President