Andre and Jordan Ayew to equal Premier League infamous record

Andre Ayew and his junior brother Andre Ayew are on the verge of becoming the second brothers to be relegated with the same Premier League team at the same time after Huddersfield held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Swansea City needed Chelsea to win to keep their hopes alive entering into the final day of the season.

And after Huddersfield put up a spirited display at Chelsea, the only mathematical calculation left for the Welsh side to survive is a 10-0 victory at Stoke City, while expecting Southampton to slip on final day against Manchester City, which is virtually impossible in this age and time.

This will be the second season in a row that Jordan Ayew who was voted as the Swansea City Player of the Season is going to go down with a club. Last season Jordan could save Aston Villa.

Andre Ayew rejoined Swansea City after he failed to live up to the billing at West Ham United, but the former Marseille marksman couldn’t turn things around for the Swans and he is on his way to the Championship with his junior brother Jordan Ayew, if a topflight side doesn’t come for their services

The first brother to be relegated with the same club in a season were Martin and Marcus Olsson at Blackburn Rovers in 2012, under the guidance of Steve Kean.

The full list of brothers to have played together in the Premier League

Gary and Phil Neville – Manchester United (played together 1994-2005)

Rafael and Fabio da Silva – Manchester United (2008-2014)

Ian and David Brightwell – Manchester City (1988-1995)

Kolo and Yaya Toure – Manchester City (2010-2013)

Shola and Sammy Ameobi – Newcastle United (2010-14)

Andre and Jordan Ayew – Swansea City (January 2018 – )