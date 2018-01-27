Andre Ayew attacker rejects Swansea City move

news

West Ham striker Andre Ayew has rejected the chance to move back to Swansea City as he wishes to move to a bigger club, according to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has struggled for game time this season and has gone on to start just nine games in the Premier League.

The Swans are looking to bolster their frontline before the end of the transfer window in order to try and avoid relegation this season and were reportedly trying to bring back Ayew to the Liberty Stadium.

The report added that the Swans made a £14 million bid for Ayew, however the Hammers value him at £20 million which is what they paid to sign him from Swansea 18 months ago.

Ayew has fallen out of favour at the London Stadium and he is likely to be one of the players that the Hammers are looking to offload to free up space within the squad.