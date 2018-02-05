Home > Sports > Football >

Andre Ayew tells Jordan to maintain his good form


Andre Ayew tells Jordan to maintain his good form

The former West Ham United attacking midfielder has hailed his junior brother Jordan Ayew for his fabulous performance lately.

Andre Ayew has advised Jordan Ayew to maintain his current form after showing praises on his junior brother.

The Ayew bothers will be sharing the same dressing room at Swansea City following the deputy Black Stars skipper’s club record move from West Ham United to the stadium of Liberty side.

He has hailed his junior brother who has been in a good 1run of form to keep it up as Swansea City stage a campaign to avoid relegation.

“We have played together at Marseille and with the national team,” the Ghana international said.

“Now it’s happening again. I am happy that Jordan is in the squad here – he has progressed a lot and he is playing really well.

“Jordan has had a run of games and his confidence level is really high. That’s important in football.

“He has to keep things going and now I am also here, we hope we can do a great job for the team.”

Jordan is currently the Swans’ top marksman having scored eight goals so far this season.

Andre, who finished his one previous season at Swan as the club’s leading scorer, has netted six times this term despite the fact that he has not been a regular in the West Ham side.

In all, Ayew scored 12 Hammers goals in 50 appearances – only 31 of which were starts – and he is happy with the contribution he made during almost 18 months in East London.

“As soon as I moved to West Ham, I got injured for a long time and then I went to the African Cup of Nations,” he said.

“But when I look at my statistics and my time from August until now, I think I am one of the most efficient players, if not the most efficient.

“I am not one of the players who played the most games, but I have no regrets.

“Things could have been much better if I had not got the injuries or if I’d played more games. But when I look at my statistics and those of others who play in my position and had more game-time than me, I don’t have to envy anyone.”

