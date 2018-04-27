Home > Sports > Football >

Andres Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit


Andres Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit

Spanish Midfielder Iniesta confirms this is the last time he will be at the club

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta has confirmed that this season at Barcelona will be his last last. The 33 year old had an emotional time as he spoke in a press conference which was attended by the teammates and the club’s board.

Iniesta who had grown from a boy who joined the team’s academy at age 12 to be captain of the side spoke on the fact that he did want to leave Barcelona on the high.

 “I understand that in the near future I will not be able to give the best of myself in all senses, both physically and mentally.

“If I had imagined finishing my career here, it would have been like this, feeling useful, feeling important and still winning titles.

“It’s a very difficult day for me because I’ve been here all my life and to say goodbye to my home and my life here is very hard.”

The Spaniard has been an integral part of Barcelona and Spain in which he has led both club and country to some laurels.

This include four Champions League and eight La Liga titles in addition to lifting two European Championship titles and the World Cup with Spain.

