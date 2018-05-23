Home > Sports > Football >

Andres Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan


Football Andres Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan

Andres Iniesta tweeted Wednesday he was going to his "new home" with his "friend" Hiroshi Mikitani, owner of Japan's Vissel Kobe, implying he would now be playing there after leaving Barcelona.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan bound: Andres Iniesta is thrown in the air by Barcelona teammates at his last match for the club at the weekend play

Japan bound: Andres Iniesta is thrown in the air by Barcelona teammates at his last match for the club at the weekend

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Andres Iniesta tweeted Wednesday he was going to his "new home" with his "friend" Hiroshi Mikitani, owner of Japan's Vissel Kobe, implying he would now be playing there after leaving Barcelona.

The 34-year-old posted a photo of him and Mikitani in what appeared to be a private jet, along with emojis of the Japanese flag and a football.

Iniesta announced last month that he would be leaving Barca at the end of the season, bringing an end to a 22-year association with the club.

The midfielder has enjoyed a glittering career, winning eight La Liga and four Champions League titles.

Kobe currently sit sixth in the J-League first division standings after 15 games played, having finished ninth in the table last term.

If the move to Kobe is confirmed, Iniesta will join former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski in the western Japanese port city after the German completed a move from Galatasaray last summer.

Danish legend Michael Laudrup, himself a former Barcelona fan favourite and one of Iniesta's boyhood heroes, also played for Vissel in 1996-97.

Iniesta, who famously scored the winning goal for Spain against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final, was top of Mikitani's wishlist.

The billionaire businessman is also the founder and CEO of Rakuten, Barcelona's main sponsor.

Iniesta had also been linked to a move to Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan but they, like Vissel initially, denied the rumours.

If confirmed, the Spain legend's decision to choose Kobe would represent arguably Japanese football's biggest transfer coup with many big-name players now moving to big-spending Chinese clubs in the twilight of their careers.

It would also come as a timely boost to the J-League, which used to attract luminaries such as Brazilian great Zico and former England star Gary Lineker when it began in 1993 but has struggled to attract marquee players in recent years.

burs-mbx/dj

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan Football Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan
Zylofon Cash Premier League: GFA orders abandoned game to be replayed Zylofon Cash Premier League GFA orders abandoned game to be replayed
Kwesi Nyantakyi's Corruption Investigation: President Akufo-Addo breached confidentiality agreement-Kweku Baako Kwesi Nyantakyi's Corruption Investigation President Akufo-Addo breached confidentiality agreement-Kweku Baako
Football: Ancelotti named as new Napoli coach on three-year deal Football Ancelotti named as new Napoli coach on three-year deal
Football: Spanish court hits Falcao with 9-million euro tax bill Football Spanish court hits Falcao with 9-million euro tax bill
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Nwanko Kanu is my idol- Thomas Partey Ghanaian Players Abroad Nwanko Kanu is my idol- Thomas Partey

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airportbullet
6 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to...bullet
9 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's...bullet
10 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah
Italian Carlo Ancelotti who is reported to be set to take over as coach of Serie A club Napoli
Football Ancelotti to take Napoli job as Sarri puts Zenit, Chelsea on alert
Arsenal's injured defender Laurent Koscielny has sent a letter of encouragement to the France World Cup squad
Football 'A man you can trust': Koscielny sends World Cup best to France
Lyon players train ahead of the Champions League final against Wolfsburg
Football Lyon, Wolfsburg cross paths once again in Champions League final