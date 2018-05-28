Home > Sports > Football >

Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina


Ghanaian left back Arago Jamal has won the Kosovar Cup with his side Pristina. The Left back who was industrious for the side helped the side to win their 6 title in all.

The 24 year old has been very instrumental for the club in all domestic competitions as he played 33 times with 5 assists in the Kosovo League.

Prishtina beat Vellaznimi at the Olympic Stadium Adem Jashari in Mitrovica.

Velaznimi scored in the 21 minute with Basit Abdul Khalid with Dardan Ragova pulling parity in the 71 minute.

The game was settled 5-4 on penalties. The victory qualifies Prishtina to the preliminary round of the 2018/2018 Europa League.

Jamal is a former of football reality show MTN Soccer Academy

