Home > Sports > Football >

Argentina friendly with Israel to be scrapped - reports


Football Argentina friendly with Israel to be scrapped - reports

Argentina's upcoming friendly with Israel in Jerusalem has been cancelled following protests by Palestinian football authorities, local media reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi and his team-mates were due to face Israel on Saturday in their final warm-up match before heading to Russia for the World Cup play

Lionel Messi and his team-mates were due to face Israel on Saturday in their final warm-up match before heading to Russia for the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina's upcoming friendly with Israel in Jerusalem has been cancelled following protests by Palestinian football authorities, local media reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates were due to face Israel on Saturday in their final warm-up match before heading to Russia for the World Cup.

However multiple reports in Argentina on Tuesday said the game had either already been scrapped or was soon to be.

Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie did not confirm the game had been axed, but told reporters in Washington on the sidelines of the Organization of American States meeting that he believed players had been reluctant to travel to Israel for the game.

"As far as I know, the players of the national team were not willing to play the game," Faurie said. The Argentine official said team coach Jorge Sampaoli had requested no further matches be scheduled ahead of the team's World Cup opener against Iceland in Moscow on June 16.

The Argentina Football Association did not immediately comment on the reports.

If cancellation of the game is confirmed, it will mean Argentina head into the World Cup with hardly any pre-tournament match preparation.

Their only other World Cup warm-up game was a 4-0 victory over Haiti in Buenos Aires last week which resembled a training exercise.

Sampaoli had last week aired misgivings about having to travel to Israel for the game, noting he would have preferred to remain in Barcelona, where the team is holding its training camp.

"From a sporting point of view, I would have preferred to play in Barcelona," Sampaoli said.

"But that's the way it is, we have to travel on the day before the match, play Israel in Israel and then from there go on to Russia."

On Sunday, Palestinian football boss Jibril Rajoub urged Messi not to play in an Argentina-Israel game in Jerusalem and urged fans to burn their shirts if he does.

At a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Rajoub told journalists he had written to Argentina's government asking that Messi not take part in the June 9 friendly.

"This match has become a political tool," Rajoub said in Arabic.

"The Israeli government is trying to give it political significance by insisting it be held in Jerusalem."

Palestinians are outraged at US President Donald Trump's decision last December to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, breaking with decades of policy, and move his country's embassy there.

The embassy opened on May 14, fanning Palestinian anger and intensifying protests on the Gaza border, with Israeli forces killing dozens at least 61 Gazans that day.

Palestinians claim the eastern part of Jerusalem, annexed by Israel, as the capital of their future state. The Jewish state considers the entire city its own "indivisible" capital.

"Messi is a symbol of peace and love," Rajoub said. "We ask him not to participate in laundering the crimes of the occupation."

Messi, he added, "has tens of millions of fans in the Arab and Muslim countries... we ask everyone to burn their shirts which bear his name and posters (with his image)."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Isolated Russia aims to bring football to the fore at World Cup Football Isolated Russia aims to bring football to the fore at World Cup
Football: LGBT fans defiant in face of threats before Russia World Cup Football LGBT fans defiant in face of threats before Russia World Cup
Football: Goal net from Brazil's World Cup disaster sold for charity Football Goal net from Brazil's World Cup disaster sold for charity
Football: Brazil's Dani Alves undergoes knee surgery - PSG Football Brazil's Dani Alves undergoes knee surgery - PSG
Video: Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé
Football: Fredericks becomes Pellegrini's first Hammers signing Football Fredericks becomes Pellegrini's first Hammers signing

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
3 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
4 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
5 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first roundbullet
6 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
9 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

MTN FA Cup Kotoko, draw Deportivo, Hearts pair Beberto FC
Russia's Alexander Samedov shoots to score the opening goal during an international friendly against Turkey
Football Turkey hold Russia in the last World Cup warm-up match
Moving on: Jordan Henderson is getting "back to business" with England at the World Cup
Football Henderson keen to move on from Champions League blow
A photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the pitch and the stands of the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi
Football Putin friend moves team to vacant World Cup arena