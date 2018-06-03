Home > Sports > Football >

Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo hospitalised


Football Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo hospitalised

Carlos Bilardo, the coach of Argentina's World Cup-winning side in 1986, has been in a Buenos Aires hospital since Thursday, local media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carlos Bilardo is in hospital in his native Argentina play

Carlos Bilardo is in hospital in his native Argentina

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Carlos Bilardo, the coach of Argentina's World Cup-winning side in 1986, has been in a Buenos Aires hospital since Thursday, local media reported.

The news was confirmed by family sources and the Telam news agency, with reports indicating the 80-year-old complained of significant discomfort and is suffering from severe depression.

Bilardo served as the national team coach from 1982 to 1990 and guided an Argentina side featuring Diego Maradona to a second World Cup triumph at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

He was coach of Argentine giants Boca Juniors as well as Estudiantes and San Lorenzo, and spent the 1992-93 season with Sevilla in Spain.

He also had spells in charge of Colombia, Guatemala and Libya.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Tite hails 'extraordinary' Neymar's golden return Football Tite hails 'extraordinary' Neymar's golden return
The Legacy: Meet the Abedi Ayew kids The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids
Football: Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023 Football Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023
Football: Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
Football: Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
Football: Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem Football Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
4 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win morebullet
6 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
7 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid...bullet
8 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman...bullet
9 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
10 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Brazil's Neymar scored a superb goal on his return from injury against Croatia
Football Neymar scores for Brazil on return from injury against Croatia
Brazil star Neymar made his comeback from injury against Croatia
Football Brazil's Neymar returns from injury against Croatia
Striker Fyodor Smolov could not score against Austria but needs to rise to the challenge of leading Russia's attack in the World Cup.
Football Smolov and Dzyuba to spearhead Russia's attack at World Cup
Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and children