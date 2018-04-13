Arsenal draw Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis

news

Arsenal will be facing Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League whereas Marseille will engage Salzburg in the other semi-final game.

Arsenal and Marseille will hosts Atletico Madrid and Salzburg respectively in the first leg on 26th April, 2018.

READ MORE: Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games visa scandal

Arsene Wenger had earlier said that he would wish to avoid the Spanish side, but he has been handed Diego Simeone’s who appear to be the biggest threat to the French man’s side.

The winner of the two legs will be done the honour of reaching the finals to be played in Lyon, France.