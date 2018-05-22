Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal fined over Leicester ref rage


Arsenal were fined £20,000 ($26,000) by the Football Association on Tuesday for their players' protests during a 3-1 defeat at Leicester.

Furious Arsenal players surround referee Graham Scott play

Gunners players were left incensed after referee Graham Scott gave Leicester a 75th-minute spot-kick for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Demarai Gray at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy converted the penalty to put Leicester 2-1 up and on course for victory in Arsenal's penultimate game of the Premier League season on May 9.

"Arsenal have been fined £20,000 after failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 75th minute against Leicester City on 9 May 2018," an FA statement announced.

"Arsenal admitted the charge but did not accept the standard penalty. An Independent Regulatory Commission subsequently ruled that the circumstances were not truly exceptional and the fine was applied."

Leicester's first league win over Arsenal since 1994 came in Arsene Wenger's second last game in charge of the Gunners.

It was Arsenal's seventh consecutive top-flight away defeat and Wenger, speaking after the match, said: "It's a creative, imaginative aspect from the referee. We watched it again, it's a nice dive but it's not a penalty."

