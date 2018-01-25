Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal see off Chelsea to reach final


Carabao Cup Arsenal see off Chelsea to reach final

The Gunners fought from a goal down to beat their London rivals in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Arsenal see off Chelsea to reach final
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Wenesay at the Emirates Sports Stadium to set a date in the Carabao Cup final with Manchester City

After a goalless first leg, Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead before an own goal from Antonio Rudiger levelled it, and Granit Xhaka's winner took Arsenal to Wembley.

READ MORE: Nana Aba Anamoah and Prince Tagoe are attention seekers-Asamoah Gyan

It came only two days after Sanchez's drawn-out transfer to Manchester United was completed, with the Gunners getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return.

A miserable couple of months for Arsenal has seen them drop to sixth in the Premier League, 23 points behind leaders Manchester City, and lose to Championship Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

But now this vital victory keeps them on course to win their fourth trophy in five years - and with it claim the only domestic competition that Arsene Wenger has not won in his 21 years at the club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Reshuffle: Kotoko appoint club legend Stephen Oduro as part of technical team Reshuffle Kotoko appoint club legend Stephen Oduro as part of technical team
Football: Bert van Marwijk to take Australia to FIFA World Cup Football Bert van Marwijk to take Australia to FIFA World Cup
Football: Zidane takes blame as Real Madrid suffer humiliating defeat Football Zidane takes blame as Real Madrid suffer humiliating defeat
Football: Chelsea-target Dzeko saves Roma Football Chelsea-target Dzeko saves Roma
Football: Arsenal set up Man City League Cup final Football Arsenal set up Man City League Cup final
Football: No Neymar as PSG make Cup progress Football No Neymar as PSG make Cup progress

Recommended Videos

Money Alert: Meet Africa's richest woman Money Alert Meet Africa's richest woman
Wealthiest Soccer Clubs: 20 richest football clubs Wealthiest Soccer Clubs 20 richest football clubs
Video: Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statue Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statue



Top Articles

1 Black Stars Nana Aba Anamoah and Prince Tagoe are attention seekers-...bullet
2 Photo Kwesi Nyantakyi joins CAF contingent at George Weah’s swearing-inbullet
3 Football Man Utd retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'bullet
4 Abdul Razak Ghanaian footballer remanded on robbery chargebullet
5 Video This video of Ronaldinho goes viralbullet
6 Football No Neymar as PSG make Cup progressbullet
7 Transfer News Robinho joins Gyan and Agyamang Badu in...bullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
9 Mohammed Polo Former Hearts coach calls on Kwesi Appiah...bullet
10 Black Stars striker Majeed Waris' wife announces she...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
2 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
3 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
4 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
5 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
6 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive playerbullet
7 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
8 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from...bullet
9 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed himbullet
10 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet

Football

Philippe Coutinho has been cleared to make his debut as Barcelona face Espanyol in the Copa del Rey
Football Coutinho named in Barcelona squad, handed Cruyff's 14 shirt
FA chief executive Martin Glenn said the historical comments from Phil Neville, pictured in 2015, did not "meet the threshold for issuing a charge"
Football Neville escapes punishment over sexist tweets
Atletico Madrid's French defender Lucas Hernandez (L) leaves Madrid's Criminal Court Nr. 35, which specialises in domestic violence, on February 21, 2017
Football Spanish prosecutor wants Atletico Madrid's Hernandez jailed
Behind the scenes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made it clear he wants to join Arsenal in the current transfer window
Football Reus returns, Aubameyang all-smiles at Dortmund