Arsenal striker ruled out for up to six weeks


Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal striker ruled out for up to six weeks

Alexandre Lacazette has sustained an injury that will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Arsenal will be without their French striker Alexandre Lacazette for up to six weeks due to injury.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury after coming off the bench in the second half of Arsenal’s 0-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday at Wembley.

Alexandre Lacazette was operated upon on Tuesday and it was described as ‘a success’.

"He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation," Arsenal added in a statement. "It is envisaged he will return within four to six weeks."

It leaves the Gunners with Danny Welbeck as the only recognised senior striker for Thursday's Europa League last-32 tie with Ostersunds FK.

New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not eligible to play in the competition

