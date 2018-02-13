Arsenal striker ruled out for up to six weeks

news

Arsenal will be without their French striker Alexandre Lacazette for up to six weeks due to injury.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury after coming off the bench in the second half of Arsenal’s 0-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday at Wembley.

Alexandre Lacazette was operated upon on Tuesday and it was described as ‘a success’.

"He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation," Arsenal added in a statement. "It is envisaged he will return within four to six weeks."

It leaves the Gunners with Danny Welbeck as the only recognised senior striker for Thursday's Europa League last-32 tie with Ostersunds FK.

New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not eligible to play in the competition