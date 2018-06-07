Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were helped into the Black Stars

Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars skipper was reportedly aided into the team my Kofi Manu Blue Blue

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan name popped up in the Anas number 12 expose as he was mentioned by Player Status vice committee chairman Kofi Manu popularly known as Blue Blue.

Kofi Manu Blue Blue did state that he did aid Asamoah Gyan and his elder brother Baffuor Gyan to be selected into the Ghana Black Stars.

Kofi Manu stated that the Gyan brothers at a point were not selected to play in the Black Stars but he then intervened to get the duo as their father gave him a call.

Initially, he rejected the bribes offered but later accepted another sum of money as appreciation for his efforts

Asamoah Gyan has 105 appearances with 51 goals since his debut back in 2004.

Baffuor Gyan has 25 appearances and scored four goals for the Black Stars.

