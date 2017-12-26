Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan :  Black Stars captain rallies behind Oppong Weah


Asamoah Gyan Black Stars captain rallies behind Oppong Weah

Weah emerged winner in the first round with 39.0% of the total vote cast in October with his closest challenger Joseph Boakai canvassing 29.1%.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is backing former FIFA Ballon d'Or winner George Weah to win the run-off of Liberia's presidential election.

Weah emerged winner in the first round with 39.0% of the total vote cast in October with his closest challenger Joseph Boakai canvassing 29.1%.

Gyan said in a statement: ''You are not someone who just wants to occupy a position because you have exhibited your passion for your country through football.

''You didn’t win World Best Footballer on a platter of gold, you really worked hard for it and I know your motivation was from the love of your country Liberia

''I see you already as the president so just hope and pray because it will surely come to pass in few days to come.''

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Klopp refuses to be star struck at Liverpool Football Klopp refuses to be star struck at Liverpool
Football: More than Messi -- record-breaker Kane eyes getting better Football More than Messi -- record-breaker Kane eyes getting better
Football: Chelsea still have plenty to achieve, says Conte Football Chelsea still have plenty to achieve, says Conte
Football: £300 million spent is not enough for Mourinho Football £300 million spent is not enough for Mourinho
Football: FIFA trial: New York jury acquits former Peru soccer boss Football FIFA trial: New York jury acquits former Peru soccer boss
Football: Coutinho inspires Liverpool rout Football Coutinho inspires Liverpool rout

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue
Fan Love: 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017
Football: Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017



Top Articles

1 Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescuebullet
2 Grace to Grass These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost...bullet
3 Video Atsu told Newcastle goalie where to dive to save Andre Ayew’s...bullet
4 Sadick Adams Kotoko striker sends thought-provoking message from...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gyan comes under attack from fans of...bullet
6 Barcelona Lionel Messi's message to Neymar on Christmas is...bullet
7 Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after...bullet
8 Urgent Transfers Ghanaian players who should totally...bullet
9 In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding...bullet
10 Photos Premier League team of the season so farbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
2 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player of the Yearbullet
3 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
4 Video Thomas Partey’s amazing goal at trainingbullet
5 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
6 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
7 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
8 Video Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round onebullet
9 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose...bullet
10 Football Africa's greatest scorers at the World Cupbullet

Football

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (C) heads past Southampton's Fraser Forster (R) to score the opening goal of their match in London, on December 26, 2017
Football Lingard rescues United, record breaker Kane hits treble
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has won over 100 caps and was part of the Ivory Coast side that won the Africa Cup of Nations, but last played for his country in 2016
Football Yaya Toure ends international retirement
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso celebrates with teammate Alvaro Morata (R) after scoring against Brighton in a match at Stamford Bridge in London on December 26, 2017
Football Chelsea close on United after Brighton win
Burnley defender Kevin Long (L) and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (R) vie for the ball during a match at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2017
Football Lingard saves United as Burnley add to Mourinho woes