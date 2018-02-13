Asamoah Gyan lashes out at Ghanaians over Ebony’s death

news

Asamoah Gyan in the wake of danacehall artiste Ebony’s death has bashed Ghanaians for their attitude of showing praises on the dead at the expense of the living.

Ebony passed away last week Thursday via a fatal accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Tributes have poured in from several Ghanaians and Gyan who joined the growing list has also expressed his frustration over the fact that celebrities in the country are eulogized after their passing.

“Although we are not in Ghana, we are Ghanaians and sometimes we hear what is going on. Now the person is gone. Go and talk about her state of dressing,” Gyan made this known via a video he posted on his Instagram page.

“Now that the person is gone they are playing her song everywhere.”

“Are we trying to say we celebrate the dead more than the living?.”

“We have to change. We have to change our mentality. We were all born in Africa. We all know the African culture but things are getting worse.”

“We don’t know people and we just judge them. I don’t know what people see. Sometimes they see the person and they just judge them.”