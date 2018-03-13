Home > Sports > Football >

Asamoah Gyan happy to play 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months


Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan featured for his Turkish club, playing 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan still has the passion to play football. For the former Al Ain and Sunderland player, the 2019 African Cup of Nations will be his last representation at national level.

Before then, Gyan has club football with Turkish club Kayserispor.

Asamoah Gyan played the entire duration of Kayserispor’s game against Karabukspor on Sunday as his team won by three goals to two.

The good news for Gyan was that, despite not scoring a goal in the game, that was the first time the Black Stars skipper had played the full duration in a game for 10 months.

Leandrinho opened the scoring for away side Karabukspor with Artem Kravets equalizing for the home team Kayserispor.

READ MORE: Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’

Deniz Turuc added a second for Gyan’s team with Artem Kravets adding a third before Olafur Ingi Skulason pulling one back for Karabukspor.

"Great performance on Sunday, I was so happy for myself because for the first time in a year I was able to last the entire duration of the game," Gyan said in an Instagram video.

"I feel so good, I was able to play 90 minutes, great game although I didn't get a goal but the performance was good.''

"It was a good team performance and I am very happy for myself because it feels to be back."

The Ghanaian player joined the Turkish club in July 2017.

